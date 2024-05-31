WITH June 1 nearly upon, pride will be flowing through Cornwall, celebrating all things diversity and inclusion. With plenty of opportunities to get involved, here are some of the events planned for the upcoming weeks and months.
June 1 - Penzance
Penzance kicks off 2024’s pride month in Cornwall. The town will be hosting a pride march on June 1. The is set to begin at 12pm and at Market Jew Street by Peacocks.
Cornwall Pride Volunteer Marshals will line the march route along Market Jew Street turning left down Chapel Street to Western Promenade Road. The march will take approximately 30 minutes.
June 15 – Bodmin
Half way into pride month, Bodmin takes centre stage. With events being hosted in Priory Park between 11am and 5pm, the town’s pride march is due to start at midday.
The march will begin at Lower Fore Street and finish at Priory Car Park and those looking to join the procession are asked to gather at the starting point from 11.45am onwards.
June 22 – Calstock
As the month continues Calstock will be hosting its own celebration event.
Between 6.30pm until midnight, residents will be enjoying a plethora of pride events.
At 6.30pm, a pride march will begin its travels from the Viaduct.
Following this, a Drag King and Queen Race competition will be hosted in the Village Hall from 8pm.
With DJ Lexi on the decks until midnight.
Helston
June 22 will also be a day of pride in Helston. Helston Pride will be held in Coronation Park and Boating Lake on Saturday June 22 from 11am until 2pm.
To entertain there will be live music from the college’s youth bands and soloists and there will also be an open-mic for all. There will also be an exhibition of entries to a diversity-themed art competition on show, food and drink to buy and plenty of rainbows!
Live music, DJ's, open-mic, an art exhibition plus LGTBQ+ mental health support groups and LOTS of rainbows.
July 20 – Newquay
Newquay is set to continue Cornwall’s pride celebrations into July.
At 12 noon on July 20, the pride will march will make its way through the town centre with the world’s largest pride flag.
The march will begin at Beach Road, by Towan Beach and finish at Killacourt.
July 27 – Bude
At 12 noon on the July, 27, Bude’s pride will march through the town centre of Bude with the world’s largest pride flag.
The march will begin at The Triangle and finish at The Castle. Please gather at the start from 11.45am onwards.
Cornwall Pride Volunteer Marshals will line the march route along Ergue-Gaberic Way. The march will take approximately 30 minutes.
August 31 – Truro
Cornwall Pride have invited residents to join them for their big event at Lemon Quay. time Groups will convene any time from 12.30pm as the pride march finishes and the pride celebration begins.
Cornwall’s Pride celebration features a performance stage with live entertainment all afternoon and into the evening.
There will be live singers, comedians, dancers and more. We have sourced a range of LGBTQ+ supportive acts from across Cornwall and beyond to help us make Cornwall Pride special.
You’ll see drag queens and drag kings, fabulous cabaret singers and live musicians too.
September 14 – Saltash
Saltash’s pride will kick off at 12pm with a pride march through the town. The pride celebrations will then begin.
Saltash’s Pride celebration features a performance stage with live entertainment all afternoon and into the evening.
There will be live singers, comedians, dancers and more. We have sourced a range of LGBTQ+ supportive acts from across Cornwall and beyond to help us make Saltash Pride special.