Tywardreath is going to be a hive of activity on Saturday, September 30, with St Andrew’s Church Coffee Morning at the Old Vicarage at 10.30am and then ISOT’s Family Games Night at 6pm in the Village Hall, entry £5 person of £12 for a family ticket, have a go at euchre, Happy Families, Backgammon, poker, Twister and much more with refreshments available. The raffle proceeds to go to Marie Curie.