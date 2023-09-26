From parties to pantomimes, local business, groups and organisations have supplied information about what they have on offer in North and South East Cornwall in the coming months — and there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained:
Bradworthy
Holsworthy, Bideford and Okehampton Cats Protection
Saturday, October 28
9.30am to 1.30pm
AN autumn craft, cake and coffee morning for Cats Protection. Beautiful crafts, scrummy refreshments, plus a tombola, raffle and pre-loved gifts.
Bridgerule
Hedley Wood Holiday Park
Emergency Services Day
Saturday, October 28
Hedley Wood Holiday Park will be open to the public on October 28 for an Emergency Services Charity Event Fun Day.
“Come along and have a fantastic day, we are also opening the club house from 6pm till 11pm with live music drinks food and a fantastic time to have by all. Don’t forget put this date into your diary.”
Linkinhorne
Rilla Mill Village Hall
Saturday, October 7
6.30pm for 7pm start
Family Fun Skittles Night at Rilla Mill Village Hall, four per team £5. Raffle. Please bring own tipple and nibbles.
Saturday, December 9
6.30pm for 7pm start
Christmas Family Bingo at Rilla Mill Village Hall. Light refreshments and hot drinks available. Raffle. Please bring own tipple.
Liskeard
Liskeard Flower Club
Wednesday of each month
7.30pm
All events take place in the Phoenix Room, Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard on the first
Wednesday, October 4
7pm AGM followed at 7.30pm by hands-on session making ‘silk’ corsages for our special Emerald Anniversary event.
Friday, October 27
Emerald Anniversary Celebration
Demonstration by Heather Werkmeister followed by afternoon tea.
Open meeting in the Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard.
Stalls, tombola, raffle.
Doors open to the public at 1pm for 2pm start.
Tickets obtainable from Lin Banfield 01579 345315
Wednesday, November 1
Demonstration at 7.30pm by Elaine Reynolds entitled “What Winter Delights”.
Wednesday, December 6
Demonstration at 7.30pm by Jane Haas entitled “Christmas Fabulousness”.
2024 programme
Annual lunch tbc. February, no meeting.
Wednesday, March 13
Demonstration by Sarah Reed entitled “Leaping into Spring”
Wednesday, April 3
Demonstration by Vivienne Thompson entitled “I thought I was retired!”
Sepsis Trust
Saturday, September 30
10am until 1pm
Eliot House Hotel, Liskeard
The Sepsis Trust coffee morning this coming Saturday, September 30, at the Eliot House Hotel, Liskeard. 10am until 1pm.
Comical Entertainment - “Top Secret - The Magic of Science”
Tuesday, October 24
2pm
Launceston Town Hall
One of the UK’s leading illusionist teams is coming to Launceston Town Hall during the October half-term holiday.
Amethyst, also known as husband and wife team Danny and Steph Hunt, will perform their show, “Top Secret - The Magic of Science” at 2pm on Tuesday, October 24.
A spokesperson from Comical Entertainment said: “This is your opportunity to surround yourself with the mystery of magic, cleverly fused with wondrous and miraculous feats of science.
“Hold on to your seats as the venue is transformed into a real-life science laboratory and lots of unbelievable “how did they do that!” moments.
“Experience non-stop action-packed interactive magical science experiments that will capture the imagination: a fast-moving and colourful magical science show, packed with mystery, suspense, and heaps of mess!”
Top Secret is fun and entertaining for the whole family to enjoy along with inspiring and educating every young budding magician and scientist.
Tickets are available at www.comicalentertainment.com
Linkinhorne
Rilla Mill Fireworks
Saturday, October 28
Parsons Meadow
Fireworks and bonfire spectacular and famous hog roast by Chris Rousevell.
Payment on gate, see Facebook for more details.
Gates open 6pm.
Looe
Exercise Group
Tuesdays
2.15pm to 3.15pm
Held at Millpool Centre, West Looe. Stay for tea and chat. Funded by the Lions. £2 per class.
Exercise in a friendly, informal atmosphere with a qualified instructor
Work at your own pace. Adaptable for individuals’ health and mobility.
Exercise improves flexibility and fitness, fun and stimulating for physical and mental health.
Pantomime
Running from Thursday, January 18 to Saturday, January 20
Tickets on sale for the pantomime ‘Aladdin’ at the Millpool Centre from December 2023.
Record Fares
Sunday, October 1/Saturday, October 28/Sunday, November 26/Saturday, December 9, from 10am
Moor to Sea Heritage
Saturday, September 23
Moor to Sea Heritage and local culture exhibition.
Lantern Workshop
Saturday, November 4
Lewdown
Red Spider Youth Theatre
Sunday, December 17
4pm
Lewdown Victory Hall
Red Spider Youth Theatre present a festive celebration of theatre and song with ‘A Christmas Carol’.
From Charles Dickens, adapted and devised by Red Spider Youth Theatre.
One of Dicken’s best-loved Victorian stories, brought to life by RSYT, with opportunities for the audience to join the company in singing carols included within the performance. The show will be followed by afternoon tea.
Tickets are available on the door. Includes refreshments.
November 23, 24 and 25
Lewdown Victory Hall
Red Spider Drama Group invite you to their latest production: ‘Entertaining Angels’ by Richard Everett.
A heart-warming comedy, directed by Sarah O’Connor, set in a quintessentially English vicarage garden. Funny, touching and genuinely thought-provoking.
Tickets from Janet Millership 01409 221409.
Lifton
Women’s Institute
Wednesday, October 11
7.30pm
The Arundell Hotel, Tamar Room
Lifton Women’s Institute open meeting entitled: ‘Climate and ecological crisis? What’s all the fuss about?’
This talk is given by David Ramsden MBE, co-founder of the Barn Owl Trust. An eye opening and challenging look at the issues and solutions around climate change.
Launceston
Charles Causley Trust
Saturday, October 7
10.30 am to 3pm
Merchant House, 11a High Street, Launceston
The Charles Causley Creative Writing Fun Palace: A free, informal creative drop-in space for empowering writers at all stages in their writing journey. funpalaces.co.uk/fun-palace/the-charles-causley-creative-writing-fun-palace
Friday, September 27
6pm start from outside Merchant House, 11a High Street, Launceston.
Causley Trust Ghostly Town Walk of Launceston: celebrate Halloween with a walk exploring Launceston’s spooky history. Ticket: thelittleboxoffice.com/causleytrust/event/view/187418
Saturday, October 28
10.30am to 1pm
Merchant House, 11a High Street, Launceston
Causley Trust Horror Writing Workshop: Join award-winning Horror writer Polly Hall and exorcise your inner demons via pen and paper in this fun workshop. Ticket: thelittleboxoffice.com/causleytrust/event/view/185295
CafeScientifique
Tuesday, October 10
7pm
Eagle House Hotel
CafeScientifique is a nationwide network of groups for the informal discussion of scientific issues. ON Tuesday, October 10, from 7pm at Eagle House the group will welcome Professor Simon Belt of the University of Plymouth for a talk entitled ‘Unearthing the history of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice’.
For any queries contact Cherry Warne or visit www.cafescilaunceston.org
St Thomas Church Hall
Monday, October 9
7pm
St Thomas Pasty Harvest Supper
Everyone welcome. £5 donation towards the food if possible (but any donation appreciated).
North Petherwin
Village Hall
Wednesday, November 15
6pm to 9pm
Christmas Craft Fair at North Petherwin Village Hall
Come and start your Christmas shopping or just get into the festive mood! With a lovely selection of craft stalls, hamper and general raffle.
Enjoy mulled wine, mince pies, cakes, teas, coffees and hot chocolate.
Raising funds for North Petherwin Primary School and North Petherwin Church.
Free entry, everyone welcome.
Pipers Pool
Community Hub
Saturday, November 25
10.30am to 3.30pm
Christmas Craft Fair at Pipers Pool Community Hub
Browse stalls from local crafters and sellers, raffle, bric-a-brac, homemade produce stall and fun games.
Raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Care and Marie Curie.
Selection of cakes, cream teas, mince pies, hot and cold drinks.
Free entry, everyone welcome.
Tywardreath
St Andrew’s Church
Saturday, September 30
10.30am
Tywardreath is going to be a hive of activity on Saturday, September 30, with St Andrew’s Church Coffee Morning at the Old Vicarage at 10.30am and then ISOT’s Family Games Night at 6pm in the Village Hall, entry £5 person of £12 for a family ticket, have a go at euchre, Happy Families, Backgammon, poker, Twister and much more with refreshments available. The raffle proceeds to go to Marie Curie.
Find a new hobby with these local groups
North Cornwall
North Petherwin Pony Days
Fun events to give children the opportunity to spend some time with ponies and learn about how to care for them.
Children Under 5 welcome
Contact: Social Media
Charlie C’s Dance Classes
Dance classes for all ages and abilities. Based in Launceston
Classes for all ages available
Launceston and Tavistock TAGB Taekwondo
Family friendly Martial arts Proud member of the TAGB
Junior, Adult, and Senior classes available
1st Launceston Scout Group
“We believe all young people thrive when learning through adventure and fun.”
Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Explorers for ages 6 to 18
Holsworthy Amateur
Theatrical Society (HATS)
“Perform plays, comedies and pantomimes in our own theatre”
Adults and under-18s welcome
Oriel Ministries
Christian charity with a heart & mission to bring hope to the next generation.
Young people welcome
Lifton Musical Ladybugs
Music and singing group for pre school children
Pre-School children welcome
Contact: Social Media
Launceston & District u3a
A way to meet new people and get stuck into new hobbies
People of working age welcome
Contact: Social Media
Launceston Tabletop Gaming
A club for those who enjoy board and tabletop games
All ages welcome
Contact: Social Media
Moo Music Cornwall
“We sing, dance and play games”
Young children and parents welcome
Nicky Brice Ballet Schools
Dance school providing high quality Ballet and Musical Theatre Jazz classes
From age 3 to Grade 5 welcome
SJS Dance Academy
RAD Classical Ballet, Modern/Jazz and Tap Dancing
All ages welcome
Launceston Golf Club
A friendly members club and a great venue for a days golf in Cornwall
Experts and beginners welcome
Southgate Colts Football Club
“Quality football for everyone”
Clubs from Under-10s to Under-16s
STERTS
Performing arts group - the Theatre on the Moor. Youth theatre and Adult groups
Doryoku Ryu Karate
Traditional, Kobudo, and Sports Karate
Ages from 5 – 70
Vital Tai Chi
Authentic Tai Chi and QiGong instruction
All ages welcome
Contact: 07891 188813
Launceston Town Band
“A friendly group of brass musicians who rehearse weekly”
Contact: 07814 565944
Launceston Badminton Club
Casual badminton club for all ages and abilities
All ages welcome
Contact: Social media
Launceston Rugby Club
“Also known as the ‘Cornish All Blacks’”
Men’s, Ladies’ and Under-7s to Under 18s
Funky Fit Launceston’s
“Fun Fitness classes for everyone”
All ages welcome
Launceston Royal British Legion
Coffee mornings for all held in the Edymead Hall, Tower Street, Launceston every Wednesday and Saturday.
South East Cornwall
Sing and Play
Music classes for the under 5’s
Under 5’s welcome
Power Runs Cornwall
Run Together Group supporting those who are starting out on their running journey
All ages welcome
Contact: Social Media
Strong Words
We are friendly enthusiasts who enjoy telling or listening to stories.
All ages welcome
Contact: Social Media
Liskeard Constitutional Club
Social Membership Club with bar refreshments, entertainment, pool & snooker tables
Everyone welcome
Saltash Town Band
A brass band based in Saltash
Open to all abilities
Saltash Rugby Club
Rugby club for all ages
Senior teams, Colts team and youth setup
Livewire Youth Music
Music charity for young people primarily aged 13 to 21
Ages 13 to 21
The Core
“A thriving and busy Youth & Community Hub”
Variety of ages
Zero Gravity Academy of Gymnastics and Trampolining
Gymnastics and trampoline club offering a variety of classes
Classes for ages 0 to 11
Liskeard Inclusive Badminton
A Badminton England Premier Club
Para/wheelchair, Junior, and Adult sessions available