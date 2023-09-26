From parties to pantomimes, local business, groups and organisations have supplied information about what they have on offer in North and South East Cornwall in the coming months — and there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained:

Bradworthy

Holsworthy, Bideford and Okehampton Cats Protection

Saturday, October 28

9.30am to 1.30pm

AN autumn craft, cake and coffee morning for Cats Protection. Beautiful crafts, scrummy refreshments, plus a tombola, raffle and pre-loved gifts.

Bridgerule

Hedley Wood Holiday Park

Emergency Services Day

Saturday, October 28

Hedley Wood Holiday Park will be open to the public on October 28 for an Emergency Services Charity Event Fun Day.

“Come along and have a fantastic day, we are also opening the club house from 6pm till 11pm with live music drinks food and a fantastic time to have by all. Don’t forget put this date into your diary.”

Linkinhorne

Rilla Mill Village Hall

Saturday, October 7 

6.30pm for 7pm start

Family Fun Skittles Night at Rilla Mill Village Hall, four per team £5. Raffle. Please bring own tipple and nibbles.

Saturday, December 9

6.30pm for 7pm start 

Christmas Family Bingo at Rilla Mill Village Hall. Light refreshments and hot drinks available. Raffle. Please bring own tipple.

Liskeard

Liskeard Flower Club

Wednesday of each month

7.30pm

All events take place in the Phoenix Room, Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard on the first 

Wednesday, October 4

7pm AGM followed at 7.30pm by hands-on session making ‘silk’ corsages for our special Emerald Anniversary event.

Friday, October 27

Emerald Anniversary Celebration 

Demonstration  by Heather Werkmeister followed by afternoon tea.

Open meeting in the Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard.

Stalls, tombola, raffle. 

Doors open to the public at 1pm for 2pm start.

Tickets obtainable from Lin Banfield 01579 345315

Wednesday, November 1

Demonstration at 7.30pm by Elaine Reynolds entitled “What Winter Delights”.

Wednesday, December 6

Demonstration at 7.30pm by Jane Haas entitled “Christmas Fabulousness”.

2024 programme

Annual lunch tbc. February, no meeting.

Wednesday, March 13

Demonstration by Sarah Reed entitled “Leaping into Spring”

Wednesday, April 3

Demonstration by Vivienne Thompson entitled “I thought I was retired!”

Sepsis Trust

Saturday, September 30

10am until 1pm

Eliot House Hotel, Liskeard

The Sepsis Trust coffee morning this coming Saturday, September 30, at the Eliot House Hotel, Liskeard. 10am until 1pm.

Comical Entertainment - “Top Secret - The Magic of Science”

Tuesday, October 24

2pm

Launceston Town Hall

One of the UK’s leading illusionist teams is coming to Launceston Town Hall during the October half-term holiday.

Amethyst, also known as husband and wife team Danny and Steph Hunt, will perform their show, “Top Secret - The Magic of Science” at 2pm on Tuesday, October 24.

A spokesperson from Comical Entertainment said: “This is your opportunity to surround yourself with the mystery of magic, cleverly fused with wondrous and miraculous feats of science. 

“Hold on to your seats as the venue is transformed into a real-life science laboratory and lots of unbelievable “how did they do that!” moments. 

“Experience non-stop action-packed interactive magical science experiments that will capture the imagination: a fast-moving and colourful magical science show, packed with mystery, suspense, and heaps of mess!” 

Top Secret is fun and entertaining for the whole family to enjoy along with inspiring and educating every young budding magician and scientist.

Tickets are available at www.comicalentertainment.com 

Linkinhorne

Rilla Mill Fireworks 

Saturday, October 28

Parsons Meadow

Fireworks and bonfire spectacular and famous hog roast by Chris Rousevell.

Payment on gate, see Facebook for more details. 

Gates open 6pm.

Looe

Exercise Group

Tuesdays

2.15pm to 3.15pm

Held at Millpool Centre, West Looe. Stay for tea and chat. Funded by the Lions. £2 per class.

Exercise in a friendly, informal atmosphere with a qualified instructor 

Work at your own pace. Adaptable for individuals’ health and mobility. 

Exercise improves flexibility and fitness, fun and stimulating for physical and mental health. 

Pantomime

Running from Thursday, January 18 to Saturday, January 20

Tickets on sale for the pantomime ‘Aladdin’ at the Millpool Centre from December 2023.

Record Fares

Sunday, October 1/Saturday, October 28/Sunday, November 26/Saturday, December 9, from 10am

Moor to Sea Heritage

Saturday, September 23

Moor to Sea Heritage and local culture exhibition.

Lantern Workshop 

Saturday, November 4

Lewdown

Red Spider Youth Theatre

Sunday, December 17

4pm

Lewdown Victory Hall

Red Spider Youth Theatre present a festive celebration of theatre and song with ‘A Christmas Carol’.

From Charles Dickens, adapted and devised by Red Spider Youth Theatre.

One of Dicken’s best-loved Victorian stories, brought to life by RSYT, with opportunities for the audience to join the company in singing carols included within the performance. The show will be followed by afternoon tea.

Tickets are available on the door. Includes refreshments. 

November 23, 24 and 25

Lewdown Victory Hall

Red Spider Drama Group invite you to their latest production: ‘Entertaining Angels’ by Richard Everett.

A heart-warming comedy, directed by Sarah O’Connor, set in a quintessentially English vicarage garden. Funny, touching and genuinely thought-provoking. 

Tickets from Janet Millership 01409 221409.

Lifton

Women’s Institute

Wednesday, October 11

7.30pm 

The Arundell Hotel, Tamar Room

Lifton Women’s Institute open meeting entitled: ‘Climate and ecological crisis? What’s all the fuss about?’

This talk is given by David Ramsden MBE, co-founder of the Barn Owl Trust. An eye opening and challenging look at the issues and solutions around climate change. 

Launceston

Charles Causley Trust

Saturday, October 7 

10.30 am to 3pm

Merchant House, 11a High Street, Launceston

The Charles Causley Creative Writing Fun Palace: A free, informal creative drop-in space for empowering writers at all stages in their writing journey. funpalaces.co.uk/fun-palace/the-charles-causley-creative-writing-fun-palace

Friday, September 27

6pm start from outside Merchant House, 11a High Street, Launceston.

Causley Trust Ghostly Town Walk of Launceston: celebrate Halloween with a walk exploring Launceston’s spooky history.  Ticket: thelittleboxoffice.com/causleytrust/event/view/187418

Saturday, October 28

10.30am to 1pm

Merchant House, 11a High Street, Launceston

Causley Trust Horror Writing Workshop: Join award-winning Horror writer Polly Hall and exorcise your inner demons via pen and paper in this fun workshop. Ticket: thelittleboxoffice.com/causleytrust/event/view/185295

CafeScientifique

Tuesday, October 10

7pm

Eagle House Hotel

CafeScientifique is a nationwide network of groups for the informal discussion of scientific issues. ON Tuesday, October 10, from 7pm at Eagle House the group will welcome Professor Simon Belt of the University of Plymouth for a talk entitled ‘Unearthing the history of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice’.

For any queries contact Cherry Warne or visit www.cafescilaunceston.org

St Thomas Church Hall

Monday, October 9

7pm

St Thomas Pasty Harvest Supper

Everyone welcome. £5 donation towards the food if possible (but any donation appreciated).

North Petherwin

Village Hall

Wednesday, November 15

6pm to 9pm

Christmas Craft Fair at North Petherwin Village Hall

Come and start your Christmas shopping or just get into the festive mood!  With a lovely selection of craft stalls, hamper and general raffle.

Enjoy mulled wine, mince pies, cakes, teas, coffees and hot chocolate. 

Raising funds for North Petherwin Primary School and North Petherwin Church.

Free entry, everyone welcome.

Pipers Pool

Community Hub

Saturday, November 25

10.30am to 3.30pm

Christmas Craft Fair at Pipers Pool Community Hub

Browse stalls from local crafters and sellers, raffle, bric-a-brac, homemade produce stall and fun games.

Raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Care and Marie Curie. 

Selection of cakes, cream teas, mince pies, hot and cold drinks.

Free entry, everyone welcome.

Tywardreath

St Andrew’s Church

Saturday, September 30

10.30am

Tywardreath is going to be a hive of activity on Saturday, September 30, with St Andrew’s Church Coffee Morning at the Old Vicarage at 10.30am and then ISOT’s Family Games Night at 6pm in the Village Hall, entry £5 person of £12 for a family ticket, have a go at euchre, Happy Families, Backgammon, poker, Twister and much more with refreshments available. The raffle proceeds to go to Marie Curie.

North Petherwin

Village Hall

Wednesday, November 15

6pm to 9pm

Christmas Craft Fair at North Petherwin Village Hall

Come and start your Christmas shopping or just get into the festive mood!  With a lovely selection of craft stalls, hamper and general raffle.

Enjoy mulled wine, mince pies, cakes, teas, coffees and hot chocolate. 

Raising funds for North Petherwin Primary School and North Petherwin Church.

Free entry, everyone welcome.

Find a new hobby with these local groups

North Cornwall

North Petherwin Pony Days

Fun events to give children the opportunity to spend some time with ponies and learn about how to care for them. 

Children Under 5 welcome 

Contact: Social Media

Charlie C’s Dance Classes

Dance classes for all ages and abilities. Based in Launceston

Classes for all ages available 

Launceston and Tavistock TAGB Taekwondo

Family friendly Martial arts Proud member of the TAGB

Junior, Adult, and Senior classes available 

1st Launceston Scout Group

“We believe all young people thrive when learning through adventure and fun.”

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Explorers for ages 6 to 18

Holsworthy Amateur 

Theatrical Society (HATS)

“Perform plays, comedies and pantomimes in our own theatre”

Adults and under-18s welcome

Oriel Ministries

Christian charity with a heart & mission to bring hope to the next generation.

Young people welcome

Lifton Musical Ladybugs

Music and singing group for pre school children

Pre-School children welcome

Contact: Social Media

Launceston & District u3a

A way to meet new people and get stuck into new hobbies

People of working age welcome

Contact: Social Media

Launceston Tabletop Gaming

A club for those who enjoy board and tabletop games

All ages welcome 

Contact: Social Media

Moo Music Cornwall

“We sing, dance and play games”

Young children and parents welcome

Nicky Brice Ballet Schools 

Dance school providing high quality Ballet and Musical Theatre Jazz classes

From age 3 to Grade 5 welcome

SJS Dance Academy 

RAD Classical Ballet, Modern/Jazz and Tap Dancing

All ages welcome

Launceston Golf Club

A friendly members club and a great venue for a days golf in Cornwall

Experts and beginners welcome

Southgate Colts Football Club

“Quality football for everyone”

Clubs from Under-10s to Under-16s

STERTS

Performing arts group - the Theatre on the Moor. Youth theatre and Adult groups

Doryoku Ryu Karate

Traditional, Kobudo, and Sports Karate

Ages from 5 – 70

Vital Tai Chi

Authentic Tai Chi and QiGong instruction

All ages welcome 

Contact: 07891 188813

Launceston Town Band 

“A friendly group of brass musicians who rehearse weekly”

Contact: 07814 565944

Launceston Badminton Club

Casual badminton club for all ages and abilities

All ages welcome

Contact: Social media 

Launceston Rugby Club

“Also known as the ‘Cornish All Blacks’”

Men’s, Ladies’ and Under-7s to Under 18s

Funky Fit Launceston’s

“Fun Fitness classes for everyone”

All ages welcome 

Launceston Royal British Legion

Coffee mornings for all held in the Edymead Hall, Tower Street, Launceston every Wednesday and Saturday.

South East Cornwall

Sing and Play 

Music classes for the under 5’s

Under 5’s welcome

Power Runs Cornwall

Run Together Group supporting those who are starting out on their running journey

All ages welcome

Contact: Social Media

Strong Words

We are friendly enthusiasts who enjoy telling or listening to stories.

All ages welcome 

Contact: Social Media

Liskeard Constitutional Club

Social Membership Club with bar refreshments, entertainment, pool & snooker tables

Everyone welcome

Saltash Town Band

A brass band based in Saltash 

Open to all abilities 

Saltash Rugby Club 

Rugby club for all ages

Senior teams, Colts team and youth setup

Livewire Youth Music 

Music charity for young people primarily aged 13 to 21

Ages 13 to 21

The Core

“A thriving and busy Youth & Community Hub”

Variety of ages 

Zero Gravity Academy of Gymnastics and Trampolining 

Gymnastics and trampoline club offering a variety of classes

Classes for ages 0 to 11

Liskeard Inclusive Badminton

A Badminton England Premier Club 

Para/wheelchair, Junior, and Adult sessions available 