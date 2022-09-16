Event to help parish save money and stay warmer this winter
LOCAL people are being supported to save money and stay warmer this winter at two informative events.
Improving the energy efficiency of your home, generating your own renewable energy, and advice on accessing help with bills are among the topics to be covered next month.
The Parish of St Ive Community Resilience Project (POSICRP) has teamed up with Cornwall-based social enterprise Community Energy Plus (CEP), to host the events at Millenium House in Pensilva.
On October 13 (7-9pm), Dr Tim Jones of CEP will provide a presentation and Q+A focusing on practical, simple ways to improve energy efficiency, and options for generating energy.
Local householders who have upgraded their homes with insulation and renewable energy systems will be sharing their practical experiences.
On October 20 (10.30am-12.30pm) a Community Energy Plus Energy Advisor will be on hand to provide information on financial grants and other help available to householders.
The events are open to everyone who would like to attend.
Fiona Wood, trustee of POSICRP, said: “In these shocking times of rising energy costs and increasing uncertainty we want to provide some support to the community by offering two useful events in partnership with Community Energy Plus, an award-winning social enterprise.”
Dr Tim Jones, Chief Executive Community Energy Plus, said: “Many households are rightly concerned about the affordability of keeping warm, and we are here to provide advice and guidance. “We can help direct households to the practical and financial help that is available, and also guide them on how to make themselves and their homes more resilient. Investing in energy efficiency makes sense in saving money and energy, and will help in the longer term, but it is important to understand what actions to take to make sure you make the right decisions.”
Chairman of St Ive Parish Council Alan Moss said that the Council was in full support of the initiative.
“We are pleased that the Parish of St Ive Community Resilience Project is supporting local people with this event. We look forward to working with the team and encourage parishioners to get involved where they can.”
