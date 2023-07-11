The Bodmin Rotary Club have joined in the community fundraising efforts to support the creation and launch of the MIKES Trust charity.
They have announced that they will be organising an event in Priory Park on Sunday, August 20 between 11am and 4pm, titled “Bikers meet for Mike”.
It will feature a day of ‘bikes, burgers and much more’ with lots of great food and motorcycle trade stands.
A suggested donation for £5 is requested for an entry fee for riders wishing to join the event, with all proceeds going to the establishment of MIKES Trust, which will support young people to make positive choices to reduce knife crime and youth violence.
Those attending the event are requested to park in Fore Street car park or elsewhere, as the event will take over the parking areas of Priory Park car park.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Rotary Club said: “Bodmin Rotary are organising a raffle for Mikes Trust and will be selling those at the event on August 19.
“But the biggest thing for us is the motorcycle meet called Bikers Meet for Mike. This will be in Priory Park , Bodmin on the 20th August . We have had a great response from the biker community and expect to do well.”