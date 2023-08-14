In the first ceremony George Bason, the chairman of the RAF Linguists’ Association (RAFLING) presented the Trust with a blue plaque commemorating the US Army who had occupied the building during the second world war, the Royal Army Education Corps who were the first post war tenants, and the Joint Services School for Linguists (JSSL) who were the last occupants. The JSSL was run by the RAF which is why the plaque was being awarded to the Trust by the RAFLING. The plaque has been fixed in pride of place above the main entrance to the SHED.