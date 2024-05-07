A LOCAL estate agent is raising money for charity to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Stags estate agents have been fundraising for four local charities who are located within, and help those throughout the South West: Tanya’s Courage Trust, FORCE, SURE, and Ducks & Drakes.
The company is inviting people to visit their local branch for a charity cake sale on Friday, May 10, from 10am.
A spokesperson said: “Please pop along with your colleagues to any of our offices to enjoy a slice of cake and the opportunity to support this cause.”
For more information visit www.gofundme.com/f/stags-charity-fundraising-for-cancer