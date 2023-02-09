Wales & West Utilities has completed work to upgrade gas pipes in the Station Road area of Fowey.
The work was essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come. Wales & West Utilities liaised with Cornwall Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the area.
Wales & West Utilities Abby Smith managed this gas pipe upgrade work and said: “We’re happy to have finished this work ahead of schedule and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Fowey. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
The Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999. Alternatively, you can contact them on Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook.com/WWUtilities.