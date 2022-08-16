Equestrian service a big hit
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 4:00 pm
Riders and their horses gathered at Pelynt Parish Church in beautiful sunshine for an interesting service
AN EQUESTRIAN service at Pelynt Parish Church was a big hit with riders and families alike.
Seven horses and their riders trotted along to the village hall car park in the sunshine to be greeted by Rector of Trelawny, The Rev Richard Allen and the congregation.
As Rev Allen shared out carrots among the special guests, he spoke about the important relationship a rider has with the horse — and how Jesus can have a special relationship with us.
