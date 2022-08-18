In a response to SAS, South West Water said that storm drain discharges were used in order to prevent sewage from backing up into homes and businesses. After periods of dry weather, says the utility company, the ground cannot soak up heavy rainfall, leading to the risk that pipes carrying storm water may overflow. Under EU law, storm sewage discharges are legal in “exceptional circumstances” but in 2020 and 2021 there were nearly 400,000 such discharges around the UK. SWW says that all of its intermittent discharges have been deemed to be operating within consent. The company says: “Stormwater overflows are essential features of older combined sewer systems, mainly constructed before 1970, when it was common practice for foul sewage and surface water to be collected in the same pipe.”