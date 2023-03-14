The queues at the Torpoint Ferry, on Wednesday morning (March 15), were unexpectedly infiltrated by a special tea service.
A group of activists known as the ‘Anti Pollution Alliance’ carried out this unusual but creative protest to highlight the issue of pollution in the River Tamar.
Tea ladies served up ‘Toxicitea’ from their menu of drinks to unsuspecting drivers waiting in their cars for the Torpoint Ferry.
Fortunately, drivers decided against the offer a warm cup of ‘sewage mocha’ or ‘turd toddy’.
However, this wasn’t a deliberate attempt to poison drivers, the activists confirmed, but a fun way to highlight the heavy levels of pollution they say enter the River Tamar every day, from sewer pipes, farm run-off, and the dockyard.
A spokesperson explained: “Raw sewage was pumped into the river for 22,031 hours in 2021 and recent high-profile national media campaigns have shown that these practices are ongoing.
“Along with excess fertiliser and radioactive tritium from the dockyard, pollution incidences create a toxic cocktail in the Tamar that impacts on wildlife and water users. An avoidable consequence of progress at any price that has not been regulated sufficiently by the underfunded Environment Agency.
“Activists are bringing this issue under our noses because everyone can act now to stem the problem by asking questions, only flushing pee, poo, and paper, not littering, and not pouring toxic substances into roadside drains. Writing to water companies, regulatory agencies, and Government Departments will also help to push this critical issue up the national agenda.”