On March 21 the Environmental Agency issued a flood warning expected to last for the next five days for South East Cornwall from Gribbin Head to Rame Head which would include Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and the Looe Rivers and Seaton.
Over the past couple of days, Looe has seen various areas flooded including the Millpool car park.
Millpool car park (Kathryn Smith )
Other areas of the town have also been flooded as the high tide has come over the harbour wall.
Flooding near Pengelly's fish shop (Kathryn Smith )
Floods in Looe (Kathryn Smith )
The high tide coming over the harbour wall in Looe (Kathryn Smith )
To check for flood alerts in your area visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=cornwall&v=map&lyr=mv,ts,tw,ta&ext=-5.86308,49.757957,-3.683173,50.827465