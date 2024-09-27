A SALTASH school is hoping to bag itself new playground equipment as it encourages its community to recycle.
Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy is taking part in the Terracycling programme, which transforms waste that would otherwise be destined for landfill or incinerator into materials for new uses.
Through Terracycle, many more items can be recycled than via the traditional kerbside collection.
Since the organisation partnered up with Sistema, this includes takeaway food containers, tupperware boxes, baby bottles and drinks bottles of all brands – and it is these which Brunel School is asking parents and local residents to bring in.
“We are collecting specific items that are often overlooked in traditional recycling programmes,” said headteacher Darren Woolner. “We’re encouraging all community members to join us in helping to reduce waste by dropping off any of these items.”
As they collect plastic containers, the youngsters at Brunel are hoping to beat other schools and win a national competition. With the contest open until December, the winning school will receive a playground with frame made from recycled materials – including recycled food boxes.
“We’re inviting everyone to join us in this exciting endeavour,” said Mr Woolner. “Together, we can make a significant difference for our school and the planet.”