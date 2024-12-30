MORE details of a proposed rum distillery and tourist attraction in Cornwall that would use geothermal energy have been revealed.
The Cornish Geothermal Distillery Company is seeking to move forward its plans for the distillery which would be known as ˚Celsius.
The scheme next to the Eden Project near St Austell has already received outline planning permission and the company has now applied for more detailed permission from Cornwall Council.
The development proposes to make use of geothermal energy from the Eden Geothermal site and has the support of the Eden Project.
A heat main from Eden Geothermal already runs to the Eden Project.
Once open, the distillery aims to run public tours including rum tastings and masterclasses.
The company hopes the development will eventually be off-grid and carbon neutral, utilising rainwater harvesting, carbon dioxide capture and solar energy technologies in addition to geothermal energy.
One section of the distillery would have a visitor space containing a reception area, a café, a presentation space, a shop, a bar and a central seating area.
A second area would contain plant and equipment, offices, laboratory space and bedding areas for growing sugar cane.
A car park would contain spaces for 12 vehicles and each space would be provided with an electric vehicle charging point.
A member of the public has voiced support for the planning application.
Nina Griggs said: “As a keen supporter of sustainability and the commitment to green technology in St Austell, I fully support this application.
“It is an innovative project which not only links into the geothermal at Eden but also is a welcome addition to the nearby West Carclaze Garden Village.
“This venture will also provide a variety of employment opportunities in the local area within the sustainability sector which can only be a positive addition to the community.”