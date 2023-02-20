Flooding is possible over the high tide on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. High water at Padstow is at 06:00 AM on Tuesday 21st February and at 06:42 AM on Wednesday 21st February, times of high water will vary along the coast. Strong force 5 winds from the south veering to the northwest and offshore wave heights of up to 2m are forecast to cause wave overtopping of sea defences and sea spray in exposed coastal locations. People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast. Keep up to date with weather and tide conditions on local radio. We will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as required. Detailed tidal information for those who use it; The forecast high tide level at Padstow on Tuesday morning is 4.20 mAOD, which is 0.03 metres below astronomical tide level, and on Wednesday morning is 4.27 mAOD, this is 0.07 metres below astronomical tide level.