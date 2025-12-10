Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
The past holds a strong emotional pull. It might be a memory, pattern or relationship that lingers in your mind and not necessarily in a painful way. Some memories can be enjoyed but are these holding you back from making the most of the present? You don’t have to push away happy memories altogether but don’t stay too long in the past.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Are you carrying more than your fair share in the roles you have recently taken on? You have a strong sense of duty and people know they can rely on you but this is all starting to drain you. What burdens are you carrying that were never meant to be yours? Release these and start the New Year with a clean slate. A crossroads is near as you start looking ahead and deciding on how you might move forward.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Your mind is working overtime and you’re being very hard on yourself. For some reason you feel you are letting someone down or you aren’t able to fulfil all obligations. Be honest about your feelings and someone will reassure you that you are worrying over nothing. Friendships are a source of happiness and you will never take this for granted.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You would like to accept all social invitations coming your way but you are starting to admit you need more sleep. If you continue to burn the candle at both ends you will start making mistakes out of sheer exhaustion. A partner or loved one is demanding a lot from you. It isn’t right for them to exploit your kindness by putting their responsibilities on your shoulders.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You’re working hard and partying hard. You just want to make the most of the festive spirit around you by joining in social activities, sport and competitive events and having fun with the family. People look to you to organise transportation, make reservations and keep everyone informed. Try not to resent it when a close relative can’t get involved because they have to work all the way up to Christmas.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re long overdue for some fun and you deserve to enjoy yourself this Christmas. At the same time, it’s hard to relax when you know there are people who are struggling and suffering around you. Although you sympathise with their plight and that’s why you do so much for charity, it’s important to remind yourself it’s not your fault.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Your home and family will be your top priority this Christmas. You are grateful for all the support you’ve recently received from your loved ones. All you want to do now is make them happy. You will feel more at ease in familiar surroundings and entertaining in your home will give you a lot of pleasure. Make the most of this opportunity to enjoy fun moments with your favourite people.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You have a lot to squeeze into your schedule. As well as your usual commitments, you will be making short trips, visiting friends and family, shopping and running errands. It will also be time-consuming to have to write reports, deal with paperwork and fill in lengthy applications as you prepare for the future. It can feel as if you are spending every waking moment doing things for other people.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Events taking place now will attract a lot of interest. It will come naturally to you to take the lead in group situations. You’re great at matching the right people to the right tasks and the generous and joyous spirit around you restores your faith in humanity. Whether it is preparing a special meal or making festive decorations together, a loved one would like to continue a family tradition.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Volunteer work and business transactions that involve entertainment, luxury goods and art will be successful. A team effort will go so well you will happily sign up for similar opportunities in the New Year. If you’re looking for work, you could land a job that allows you to work with a team of like-minded people. Getting involved in a fundraiser is a great opportunity to tap into your social network.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You are concerned about money and you don’t want to get too deeply in debt this Christmas. Keep track of your online spending. If you are concerned about how much you have already spent, put your credit and debit cards away. Don’t borrow money to pay for gifts. What you are doing is giving yourself the gift of financial security. When the big day arrives, let it be about sharing and caring.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re deeply aware of your responsibilities in the workplace and to your family, but your needs are important too. You should not feel guilty about wanting to let go of some commitments. Take some time to enjoy yourself. Spend some quality time with your children. As well as buying gifts for others, treat yourself to some beautiful clothes and gourmet food. Invest in your own happiness.
