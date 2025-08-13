Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Think of ways you can balance action and reflection. A housemate will encourage you to give some thought to your daily routines and general health. Celebrate small victories. You might feel a pull toward greater efficiency but remember that patience is your ally.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
How long has it been since you enjoyed being creative? Pleasure can now be found through simple, meaningful experiences. Write a poem, make a few sketches, join a reading group or dance club.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Home and inner security rise to the forefront now. Practical matters around your living space or family life will need some careful attention. This is a good time to organise, repair and build foundations intended to provide you with a secure future.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Communication gains greater importance this week. The way you share ideas becomes more focused, precise and thoughtful. Conversations, writing and learning will all benefit from the careful attention you are giving them. Friends are grateful to be able to reach out to you with their problems.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A quieter, more grounded energy enters your world now. You’re more aware of what is available to help you thrive as you tap into resources previously kept hidden from view. A teaching job could be a good way to supplement your income.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Everything is going your way and this gives you renewed energy and purpose. This is your time to step into the light with quiet confidence. Friends and colleagues appreciate your practical help and the workplace will feel more pleasant and productive.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Life is slowing down a little and you will be grateful for this chance to turn your thoughts inward. Although you enjoy your friendships and appreciate your closest relationships, you might notice a need within for solitude and spiritual renewal.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A request to help with a community project is a one you won’t want to turn down. You feel drawn to group projects and causes that are close to your heart. You will enjoy sharing ideas with like-minded people and your efforts to make the world a better place will be admired by many.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
There is no way you will agree to put your personal ambitions on hold. If anyone expects you to put their needs before your own, you will question this relationship. You are taking a practical view to the future, focusing on structures that support your highest goals.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You will disregard anything that is trivial in order to focus on meaningful activities. You are no longer willing to waste time on petty concerns. If other people prefer to do this, you will leave them to it.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You’re ready to sort through emotional and practical partnerships and to decide which should take priority. If someone means a lot to you, find ways to express this through words, gifts and gestures.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Whether in love, friendship or business, your relationships will benefit from greater clarity and mutual respect. When you are faced with problems with other people, your immediate reaction is to become silent. Ignoring the issue will only make matters worse.
