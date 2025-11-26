Jack Shepherd, who starred as titular character Detective Superintendent Charles Wycliffe in the HTV produced series based on the W.J.Burley novels , had died aged 85 after a short illness.
The series was produced and filmed in Cornwall, featuring multiple areas of the Duchy, and aired between 1993 and 1998.
Specific filming locations include towns and areas like Truro, Penzance, St Ives, Camborne, Helston, Bodmin Moor, and various beaches such as Hemmick Beach and Prussia Cove. The series also used a production office in Truro and featured a pub in Falmouth, the Chain Locker for certain scenes.
His agents, Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, released a statement confirming his passing: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the celebrated actor Jack Shepherd passed away yesterday at the age of 85. He died peacefully in hospital after a short illness. His wife and family were with him.
"Markham, Froggatt & Irwin are very proud and honoured to have been part of Jack’s illustrious career. His passing is a sad loss to us all. Jack is survived by his wife Ann Scott and children Jan, Jake, Victoria, Catherine and Ben."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.