The first signs of spring will start to emerge across Cornwall soon and places are sparkling after their winter deep cleans.
There’s plenty to entice visitors out and about this winter with behind-the-scenes tours, February half term trails, and wassail events. What’s more, every time people experience a National Trust day out, they are helping to care for these special places for future generations.
Here is what’s happening near you this winter:
Carne & Pendower
Community beach cleans (Pendower). First Monday of January – March, 2-3pm.
Soak in fantastic views and fresh air whilst helping to keep this beautiful beach clean. Gloves, bags, and litter-pickers provided.
Free event. Booking not required.
Crantock
In The Salt Space at Crantock. January 10 and 14, 10am-2.30pm.
Women of all ages are invited to spend a day sharing gentle and accessible creative activities, climate conversations and more, in a small all-female group setting facilitated by local arts practitioner Laura Frances Martin. Everyone is welcome; no artistic experience is necessary.
February half term at Glendurgan Garden. February 15-23, 10.30am-4pm.
Celebrate the first signs of spring at Glendurgan Garden this February half term. Awaken your senses and immerse yourself in the sounds, smells and colours of this sense-ational subtropical valley garden.
Free event (normal admission charges apply). No booking required.
Godolphin
Visit the house at Godolphin. February 1-6 and March 1-6, 10.30am-4pm.
Discover more about one of Cornwall's most spectacular homes, those who inhabited it and the history of this great mining site. Only suitable for adults.
Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
Dear Future: I Leave This Place For You – Lanhydrock. Wednesday March 19, 9.30am-1.30pm.
Join members of the expert team on a short behind the scenes tour of Lanhydrock, led by regional and national conservation experts, including insight into conservation work carried out in the gallery, achieved thanks to legacies.
'Lizard Leisurely’ and ‘Lizard Hikes’. Various dates and times January-March, see website for details.
The team at the Lizard are hosting a series of social walks this winter. The walks are led by volunteer walk leaders and offer the opportunity for anybody to spend time in nature and meet new people. Everyone is welcome, of all abilities and experience, and the walk leader will facilitate the walk to ensure everybody feels comfortable.
Free event (admission fees apply). Booking not required.
Mullion Cove
Mullion Harbour, Lime Pointing Session. March 1 and 29, 11am-3pm
Join Mullion Cove Harbour Group and National Trust to learn a new skill, meet new people and help make some small but vital repairs to the harbour. Full training, personal protective equipment and tools provided.
Tree planting at Penrose this Winter. January 7, 9, 11, 14 and 16, 10am-12.30pm and 1-3.30pm.
Come along for the day to help plant over 8,000 trees and create new woodland right next to Helston. The goal for this project is to plant as many trees as possible, with the help of volunteers and local people. These events are family friendly, and welcome everyone of any age to come and join in.
Social walks at Penrose
The team at Penrose are hosting a series of social walks this winter. The walks are led by volunteer walk leaders and offer the opportunity for anybody to spend time in nature and meet new people. Everyone is welcome, of all abilities and experience, and the walk leader will facilitate the walk to ensure everybody feels comfortable.
Free event (admission fees apply). Booking not required.
Signs of spring family walk
Free event (admission fees apply). Booking not required.
Free event (admission fees apply). Booking not required.
Pentire
Wassail at Pentire. Sunday January 5, 12noon-3pm.
Join in the traditional ceremony to awaken the cider apple trees to ensure a fruitful harvest in the autumn.
Free event. Booking not required.
Porth
Community beach cleans (Porthcurnick). First Monday of January – March, 10-11am.
Free event. Booking not required.
The Dodman
Hemmick Beach Clean. First Saturday January – March, 10-11am.
Soak in fantastic views and fresh air whilst helping to keep this beautiful beach clean.
Free event. Booking not required.