Launceston Folk Club are set to welcome Ric Sanders and Vo Fletcher who will be playing at The Eagle House Hotel in Launceston on Wednesday, August 14.
Ric is one of England's most versatile fiddle players, whilst guitarist and vocalist Vo has composed, performed and recorded a wide variety of musical styles with artistes as diverse as Nigel Kennedy, Rik Mayall and Fairport Convention.
Ric has worked in a diverse range of musical genres. He played experimental rock with Stomu Yamash'ta and the Red Buddha Theatre and Soft Machine.
His interests in British folk music were strengthened during a stint with Ashley Hutching's Albion Band, a group that also included several musicians who had played with Fairport Convention. Ric joined the Fairport line-up in 1985 and 35 years later he remains an integral part of Fairport’s evolving sound.
Vo has played with many great names on the scene, including Dave Swarbrick, Rik Mayall, Nigel Kennedy, The Applejacks and many more. Over the years Vo has played to literally thousands of children and parents all over the country.
He’s written themes, songs and background music for Children’s TV programmes and is well known for his educational work with Surestart Programmes and schools. He also used to be a Children’s presenter on Channel 5.
Ric’s association with Vo Fletcher goes back to their days as teenagers. It was inevitable that these pals would play together, and over the last decade they’ve been involved in many projects, from recording Miles Davis classics live in Lincoln Cathedral to improvising an album with the inspirational Anjali Dance Company.
Over the last ten years or so, they’ve taken a different direction, reconnecting with the music closest to their hearts. It’s a mixture of music rooted in the blues and their own inimitable versions of 60’s classics by the Beatles, Stones and Bob Dylan.
This performance is promising to be a real treat for visitors to see two legends of the acoustic music circuit playing together in an intimate setting.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ric-sanders-vo-fletcher-launceston-folk-club-tickets-904093807917