North Coast Arts has announced an exciting and diverse programme of arts events in Bude throughout the year.
The programme will move into the great outdoors, at Ebbingford Manor, The Castle and Norton Barton Artisan Food Village, with the cream of the nation's open air theatre companies providing world class theatre for all the family.
Illyria, Miracle Theatre, The Pantaloons, The Three inch Fools, BoxTree Productions, Plandits Theatre, Hotbuckle Productions, Calf 2 Cow Theatre and Four Forty Theatre present a diverse range of plays including The Merry Wives of Windsor and Gilbert & Sullivan’s ‘The Gondoliers’, Dr Dolittle, The Wind in The Willows, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Secret Diary of Henry VIII – or How To Keep Your Head in the Tudor Court’ and a performance of ‘The Secret Garden’ in the perfect venue – the Secret Garden at The Falcon Hotel.
There are plays to suit the whole family with catering/bar available at all venues.
The plays pause in late July for three high profile live music events at Ebbingford Manor – a Bude Sea Shanty Shindig on July 20 with The Barrel Seagals, Mariners Away, The Barrel Rockers and The Barrel Border Morris, plus high quality tribute bands with Simon & Garfunkel Through The Years (with support by Lily Harding and Nigel Gardiner) on July 26 and BowieMusic with Paul Roberts (with support by Ezmay Grace) on July 27.
Autumn events include the highly respected folk artist Chris Wood at The Falcon with support by James Dixon, a Bude Roots Two music event celebrating local singer-songwriters, the renowned tribute band - Fleetwood Mac Songbook and finally punk poet living legend Dr John Cooper Clarke will be here in Bude on November 7.
On behalf of Bude-Stratton Town Council, North Coast Arts has again programmed the Bude Literary Festival with 111 events and workshops happening throughout Bude from May 16 to 19. Lit Fest tickets are available online and from Bude Library.
Information on all NCA events can be found via wwwnorthcoastarts.co.uk
Tickets for all events can be purchased online or via Bude TIC, Spencer Thorn Bookshop and The Seventh Wave Gallery.