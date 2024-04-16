Illyria, Miracle Theatre, The Pantaloons, The Three inch Fools, BoxTree Productions, Plandits Theatre, Hotbuckle Productions, Calf 2 Cow Theatre and Four Forty Theatre present a diverse range of plays including The Merry Wives of Windsor and Gilbert & Sullivan’s ‘The Gondoliers’, Dr Dolittle, The Wind in The Willows, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Secret Diary of Henry VIII – or How To Keep Your Head in the Tudor Court’ and a performance of ‘The Secret Garden’ in the perfect venue – the Secret Garden at The Falcon Hotel.