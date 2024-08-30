The Countrymen, Barrett’s Privateers and The Stowes are all set to perform at a special charity concert on Friday, October 18.
The unique and special evening at the Sterts Arts & Environment Centre, Liskeard, will see three of Cornwall's finest groups help raise funds for Children's Hospice South West.
· From the deep, resonating notes of the father and son bass to the high notes of the girls, Barrett's Privateers have delighted audiences throughout Cornwall and well beyond with their broad, rich harmonies.
Based on the Cornish side of the Tamar Valley, Barrett’s Privateers formed through the joy of acapella singing. Since forming in 2019, the group have been honoured to perform at a range of events from the Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival, to the highly acclaimed Rock Oyster Festival.
· Since their formation in 2012, The Stowes have built on a shared love of traditional Celtic music and unique personal experience to create a signature sound that is becoming rapidly recognisable across the Cornish and Celtic folk scene.
The group take a variety of influences from bands such as Gaelic Storm, Great Big Sea, We Banjo 3 and The Dubliners, just to name a few. By doing so, they seamlessly transcend the boundaries between traditional genres and styles, with those most notable being Cornish music, Celtic trad and nautical songs and shanties.
Combine that with that a subtle hint of bluegrass, a driving beat and a strong passion for Cornwall and Cornish history, and the result is an infectious energy that appeals to audiences.
· The Countrymen are a folk rock harmony group from Launceston. Five seasoned musicians with tight four-part harmony vocals and a token Cornishman.
With a relaxed and light-hearted presentation style they take the audience on a journey through the history and culture of Cornwall, featuring their own arrangements of traditional and contemporary songs, as well as original material.
Interspersed with the occasional pop cover to lighten the mood when required, there is no mistaking that to a man, they love their county with a passion.
