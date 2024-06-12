THE 65th St Endellion Summer Festival, from July 30 to August 9, offers an enchanting blend of music and culture in the historic Church of St Endellion near Port Issac.
With captivating performances by world-class musicians led by Artistic Directors Joely Koos and Rachel Nicholls, the festival features the St Endellion Festival Chorus and Orchestra, alongside renowned conductors and soloists.
Opening on July 31 with “Arise, Athena!”, the festival showcases Eleanor Alberga’s electrifying piece, Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, and Poulenc’s “Gloria”, featuring soprano Rachel Nicholls.
Opera lovers can enjoy Wagner’s “Der fliegende Holländer” on August 2, 6 and 9, while major works include Mahler’s “Totenfeier” and Brahms’ “Ein Deutsches Requiem” on August 5, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 on 8th August conducted by Adam Hickox
Throughout the festival, audiences will enjoy a variety of chamber concerts that explore both well-loved classics and contemporary works. Notable concerts include “Songs of the Earth”, a late-night concert featuring Mark Padmore combining music and poetry to reflect on environmental themes and “Longing and Belonging”, a diverse programme randing from early 17th century organ and brass to Saint-Saens Septet for trumpet, string quartet and piano.
The family-friendly performance of the “Under the Sea” concert on August 4 ensure the festival is inclusive for all ages. Late-night concerts and intimate recitals provide opportunities to experience music in a more personal setting, such as the concert with singer-songwriter Tom Hickox on August 5 or Iain Burnside’s contemplation on the life of Finzi in “Still Alive and Frying Bacon” on August 7.
Every year a tight-knit community forms out of the shared desire to experience music for the sheer joy of it. At the heart of what makes the festival special is the immense spirit of generosity. The festival allows every performer to rediscover why music is so important, it forms bonds and connects people.
Join the St Endellion Summer Festival for a celebration of music, art, and community. For more information and to book tickets to any of the scheduled events, visit: endellionfestivals.org.uk