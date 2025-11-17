VISITORS can join the Stick Man for a magical winter adventure as the beloved character, based on the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, launches a new Christmas trail at Cardinham Woods, near Bodmin.
From now until January 4, Cardinham Woods will host a specially designed Stick Man Christmas trail, where families can team up with Stick Man and Santa as they deliver the final present.
This interactive festive adventure invites young explorers to enjoy lots of fun wintry activities whilst keeping a lookout for hidden letters to discover who the special gift is for.
Cardinham Woods manager, Sam Lebbern, said: "We're so excited to bring families this magical Christmas adventure with Stick Man. The all-new trail brings storytelling to life in the wintry outdoors, helping children connect with nature during this beautiful time of year.
“Families can create special memories through interactive activities and seasonal discoveries, while learning how trees and animals adapt to the colder months. It's fantastic to see how Stick Man inspires families to explore the forest together."
Families can also purchase a Christmas trail pack. The pack includes everything needed to complete the trail: an A5 envelope to colour in, a Christmas trail leaflet to complete, festive stickers, a pencil, a 'magic' reveal lens to uncover hidden letters, and a wooden Stick Man keyring.
As families follow the trail panels, they'll take part in a festive scavenger hunt, uncover hidden letters, and enjoy fun activities inspired by the wintry forest. The trail also offers fascinating facts about how woodland wildlife prepares for winter, making learning about nature engaging and memorable for young adventurers.
