STAR names are being lined up for a new 10-day summer festival in Cornwall.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, will be staging the festival on June 13-22.
Among those due to appear at the Heligan Homecoming Festival are funnywoman Dawn French, poet laureate Simon Armitage, folk musician Seth Lakeman and celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
Others already confirmed are Gwenno, Patrick Gale, Kernow King and Satish Kumar.
A Heligan spokesperson said: “An energising, immersive and romantic summer festival will explore the themes of home and belonging through a mix of experiences for all ages.
“As well as a line-up of wonderous speakers and performers, the Heligan Homecoming Festival will include farm walks and family foraging sessions, beaver tours, art classes and ocean-view morning yoga sessions.
“For foodies, Heligan’s famous lost suppers will be more adventurous than ever, and everyone from the young to the young at heart will discover something fresh, meaningful and exciting.”
Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: ‘’When Heligan commissioned poet laureate Simon Armitage to write a collection of poems about what the place we call Heligan means to all that share it with us, a world opened up that would end in the launch of his extraordinary, powerful and moving poetry book, Dwell.
“It also inspired a conversation about what makes a home a home, where, how and who makes a home. So, we decided to invite some of our favourite friends and West Country luminaries to riff on the theme of homecoming and our festival was born.’’
Seth Lakeman, who will be opening the festival, said: “Home is a big part of the writing process for me and being a firmly rooted West Country singer I’m always happy to sing and celebrate songs in such a beautiful and inspiring place like Heligan.”