WITH the third millennium almost 2.5 per cent complete, Andy Zaltzman, one of the UK's leading satirical comedians, assesses the state of Planet Earth and its most famous and controversial species – the human race at Launceston Town Hall on Friday, January 31.
In the biggest stand-up tour of his career, Andy will attempt to concoct vaguely plausible answers to perennial questions such as What?, Who?, Where?, and above all Why?
As chair of The News Quiz since 2020, Andy has brought his inventive brand of satirical comedy to BBC Radio 4's long-running flagship topical comedy show, earning the show multiple awards, critical acclaim and a growing listenership. First broadcast in 1977, the show was created by John Lloyd and has seen several hosts including including Barry Norman, Barry Took, Simon Hoggart, Sandi Toksvig, and Miles Jupp.
Andy has hosted The Bugle, one of the world's longest-running and best-loved comedy podcasts, since 2007 (alongside John Oliver until 2015, and with numerous co-hosts from numerous continents since 2016). The Bugle is the ultimate pan-global audio home of international satire. The show is a weekly eruption of comedic comment about the world’s most, and least, important news stories.
Renowned for its unique cocktail of up-to-the-minute global satire and premium-grade hogwash, and listened to by hundreds of thousands around the world, The Bugle recently passed the 600-episode mark, and has clocked up around 100 million total downloads.
Andy is unquestionably amongst the very best of the one-person list of Satirical Stand-Up Comedians Who Are Also Professional Cricket Statisticians. Since 2016, he has been a key member of the Test Match Special team, adding his distinctive blend of knowledge, expertise, humour and numerical inquisitiveness to the BBC's legendary cricket broadcast.
He has toured in the USA, India and Australia, wrote a book about the 2008 economic crisis, and will be appearing in series 18 of Taskmaster in Autumn 2024. The day after Andy visits Launceston, he will head to The Main Hall, University of Plymouth.
To book tickets to the Launceston event, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/comicalentertainment/1279804