THE Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines (Plymouth) will, once again, be performing a Christmas Spectacular concert at Carnglaze Caverns in St Neot.
Back by popular demand, the concert – which takes place on Saturday, December 7, at 7.30pm – promises to serve as the perfect musical lead up to the festive period.
The Bands of His Majesty's Royal Marines are regarded as one of the world's most versatile military musical organisations, providing the Royal Navy, Defence and the State with musical and ceremonial excellence that underpins the fabric of the nation, service ethos and national core values.
Gates will open one to two hours before the performance is due to start. If there is seating, it is unreserved, and will be on a first come, first served basis.
Parking is limited on site with additional parking available in the adjacent field, floodlit woodland walk to the main entrance. Sensible shoes are recommended.
As well as playing at the Carnglaze Caverns, the band will also be performing at the Princess Theatre in Torquay on Sunday, December 1 and the Hall for Cornwall in Truro on Sunday, January 26, 2025.
Tickets can be booked via the website www.carnglaze.com or by calling 01579 320251.