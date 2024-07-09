TASTY food and catchy tunes will returning to the Pork & Cider Festival at Tre Pol & Pen, Launceston on Saturday, July 27.
Taking place from 12pm to 8pm, a ‘proper job’ feast of Cornish pork cooked by the TPP chefs will be served throughout the day and many other local food and drink stalls will be on hand to wet appetites and quench thirsts.
Seven talented local bands and artists will be performing live, including Taylor T, Pork Chip with a Cider Banjo, The Horizons, The Stowes, Queen Anne’s Revenge, Change The Letter and The Taylor Trio.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pork-cider-festival-tickets-907501660897