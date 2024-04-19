One of Cornwall’s biggest automotive events takes play later this month when the Offset Show visits the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on April 27-28.
Over 1000 cars are set to be on display with by over 40 car club stands, while new to this year’s event is an open-air cinema and a larger fairground to boot.
The addition of a new showcase area for pre-1995 machines will boost the wider variety of cars that are set to be on show.
Areas for the military and emergency services will be returning which will give visitors the chance to watch demonstrations and interact with personnel, while BMX and FMX stunt riding are sure to impress the crowd.
A host of special guests will also be appearing at the show, including British drifting champion Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni on April 28 who is bringing along his competition winning Nissan GT-R.
For more information on this month’s Offset Show, visit: www.offsetshowuk.com