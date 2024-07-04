(Pictures: Ben Foster)
Pop royalty Rick Astley was the latest act to perform at this year’s Eden Sessions last night (July 3).
Rick performed to a packed crowd of fans in front of the world-famous Biomes.
In 1987, he became an unlikely global phenomenon as his era-defining smash Never Gonna Give You Up established him as an international chart-topping, BRIT Award-winning global star.
After stepping away from the spotlight, Rick’s second chapter of his career started when he celebrated his half-century by returning to the top of the charts with 2016’s 50.
Since then, he has stayed at the top of his game, leading to collaborations with everyone from Foo Fighters to Blossoms. Overall Rick has had six UK top-ten albums and eight top-ten singles.
Joining Rick as special guests were Liverpool indie pop heroes The Lightning Seeds.
The Lightning Seeds were formed by vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ian Broudie and are responsible for some of the most recognisable tunes of the nineties, including Pure, The Life of Riley and Lucky You.
In 1996, they teamed up with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner to record the anthemic Three Lions as the official song of the England football team’s Euro ’96 campaign.
Still to play at this year’s Eden Sessions is Tom Greenan on Friday July 5, while JLS will be performing along with special guest Tinchy Stryder on Saturday, July 13.
In the last month headline acts Crowded House, Fatboy Slim, Paolo Nutini, Suede and The National have graced the Eden Sessions stage.