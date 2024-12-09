POP band Madness will be making a return to the Eden Sessions next summer.
The band, which first rose to prominence in the late-1970s, will be performing at the Eden Project, near St Austell, on Saturday, July 12.
Hailing from Kentish Town in London and fronted by Graham “Suggs” McPherson, the band last performed in front of the biomes in 2017 when their show was sold out.
Madness have had 15 singles in the UK top 10, including One Step Beyond, My Girl and Baggy Trousers, and one UK number one single, House of Fun.
In November 2023, the band released their 12th studio album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est la Vie. This became the band’s first ever number one studio album in the UK.