World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker is ready to spread his ‘Wonderful’ wings again with a brand new show touring across the UK and it will be visiting St Martin's Church in Looe on July 3.
Featuring brand new poems about wellies, postcodes and his favourite German wheat beer Schöfferhofer, Harry brings his signature playfulness and poignancy that has made him a fan favourite and reached millions of people all over the world.
Having recently been described as the Barbenheimer of the poetry world (by himself), this latest show promises to be as joyful as it is heartfelt, and most importantly more wonderful than ever.
Harry is a poet, mathematician, stand-up comedian and writer. The youngest ever World Poetry Slam Champion has performed all over the world, from a sold out Dubai Opera House alongside Simon Armitage and Carol Ann Duffy to becoming a firm festival favourite at the likes of Glastonbury, Latitude and his spiritual home Greenbelt.
His work has been shared on TED.com and in recent months his honest, heartfelt and hopeful poems have cut through the fog of social media to reach over 10-million people on Instagram and TikTok. His favourite place to be is still on stage in front of an audience sharing his words in person, so he hopes at least some of the tens of thousands of new followers live in those places on his new tour.
Harry’s versatility has meant he has been as (un)comfortable rising to the top of the UK’s rap battle scene as he has becoming a regular contributor to BBC Radio 2’s Pause For Thought.
He has toured the UK and featured on The Russell Howard Hour as part of everyone’s favourite comedy-rap-jazz duo Harry and Chris, and most recently has been chosen to perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of a line-up of the country’s most exciting poets.
This tour coincides with the release of Harry’s third collection of Poetry (also called Wonderful) published with Burning Eye in May.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/harrybaker/t-vvkaqna