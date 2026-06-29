ALTERNATIVE rock royalty Pixies delivered a powerful, hit-packed headline set at the Eden Sessions on Friday night (June 19).
The band from Boston, Massachusetts played a set spanning four decades to a massive, sold-out crowd.
The Pixies performed crowd favourites including Here Comes Your Man, Cactus, Motorway to Roswell, Wave of Mutilation and Where is My Mind.
The crowd responded in force, with waves of cheers and sing-along moments as the band’s iconic sound and era-defining tracks proved their enduring pull as one of the biggest names to grace the Eden stage.
The evening was opened by Black Country post-punk trio GANS who delivered a relentless, high-intensity performance.
Eden Sessions is still to feature Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Bastille, Ben Howard, Maccabees, Mika and CMAT.
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