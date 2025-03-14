MUSICIAN Dale Storr is playing at Lerryn Memorial Hall, near Lostwithiel on Saturday, April 5.
His musical journey has now brought him recognition as one of the UK’s leading exponents of New Orleans piano. Inspired by his parents' record collection of early Rhythm n’ Blues and Rock n’ Roll, the evocative music of New Orleans quickly became a passion for the young pianist.
He immersed himself into the styles of heroes like Dr. John, James Booker, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino and Huey ‘Piano’ Smith to name but a few.
His piano studies took him to Sheffield where he established himself as a highly sought after pianist backing many top blues stars from the United Kingdom and America. However the music of his beloved New Orleans was always going to take precedence and from 2008 Dale went solo with his now acclaimed ‘Sounds of New Orleans’ show.
Since then he has wowed audiences across the UK and Europe with his intoxicating piano mastery and vocals, as well as sharing his encyclopaedic knowledge of the crescent city.
Dale draws in the audience with the rich history behind the music, telling the often risque stories of his much loved piano heroes. He has reached the finals of the British Blues Awards seven years in succession and also won the 2015 best musical performance award at the Buxton Fringe Festival.
Dale's show is not just piano playing and vocals but involves stories of the great New Orleans musicians, characters and of the city itself.
Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster ride of the music and tales of the great New Orleans piano players. Pre-Show Suppers will be available at The Ship Inn, Lerryn from 5pm to 7.30pm.
To book tickets, visit: crbo.co.uk/ljc