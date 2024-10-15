An upcoming online talk with Gareth Parry, inspired by Kresen Kernow’s exhibition ‘Cornish Connections’, will focuses on Cornwall’s contribution to mining and communication in Africa.
This interesting talk will feature many themes of the exhibition, including Cornish miners travelling to Africa for work, international students coming to Cornwall to study and the internationally respected engineering colleges - Camborne School of Mines, Cable & Wireless Engineering College at Porthcurno, and Holman Brothers Ltd of Camborne.
Gareth Parry is a trustee and volunteer at PK Porthcurno – Museum of Global Communications. During his academic career he specialised in research and teaching in optoelectronics, optical fibre communications and semiconductors. His current interests focus on the history of communications.
The talk, which will take place online via Zoom, is on Friday, October 25 between 3pm to 4pm and will last approximately one hour, with a Q&A session at the end.
Book your free place now by visiting www.tickettailor.com/events/kresenkernow/1420634