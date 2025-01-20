THE King's Knee, a pantomime that brings nursery rhyme characters to life in unexpected ways, is being staged by the Bugle Pantomime Group.
Written and directed by Sally Bristow and produced by Jack Bristow, the show invites audiences into a world where familiar figures grapple with new challenges, moral dilemmas and, of course, a fair share of humour.
At the heart of the story is Chancellor Greaseworm, played by Chris Kellow, and his sidekick Gloop (Sarah Wilson), between them causing mayhem in Nurseryland.
Jo Retallick plays Mary while Jake Moore is Old Mother Hubbard. Anita Torres takes the role of Tom Hubbard, Kym Curtin and Duncan Armitage play Queen and King Cole, Catherine Harris is Juanita, and Sabrina Lobb is the fairy.
Stefan Lobb portrays Bobby Shaftoe and Daisy Torres has the role of Tiddly Wink.
The pantomime runs at Bugle Village Hall from Saturday, January 25, to Saturday, February 1.
Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/buglepanto