NORTH Coast Arts is delighted to be expanding its arts activities with many new events planned for Bude over the next year, plus a live arts programme down the coast at Wadebridge Town Hall.
The first visit to Bude by the inimitable Dr John Cooper Clarke on November 7 is already sold out, but there are tickets still available for other events.
The autumn season starts on Saturday, October 26 with Fleetwood Unchained at The Parkhouse Centre, David Mynne’s ‘Dracula: The Vampyr’ at The Falcon Hotel on Wednesday, October 30, and ‘Bude Roots 2’: a celebration of 5 x local singer-songwriters (plus a quickfire music quiz) at The Parkhouse on Friday, November 22.
Looking forward to Christmas, North Coast Arts director, Richard Wolfenden-Brown said: “As summer swiftly melts into autumn - can we be the first to wish you ‘Nadelik Lowen’ (Happy Christmas!) as we welcome the highly regarded O-Region Theatre with ‘Nadelik’, their delightfully interactive 50 mins festive show for children and adults, aged 3 to 103.
“Based on ‘A Christmas in Cornwall’ by Craig Barr-Green, it includes live music, songs and endless festive cheer. The family show is at 6.30pm at The Parkhouse Centre on Thursday, December 5 plus a 2pm matinee for schools.
“Our final Bude event in December is ‘Christmas at Ebbingford’ a magical hour of carol singing with Bude Metric Brass and Lizzie Hobbs and a festive treasure hunt for all the family, with all proceeds going to Bude Foodbank and Shelterbox.”
North Coast Arts have also just announced that Arthur Smith and Clare Ferguson-Walker will visit Bude for a special comedy night on Friday, March 28 2025 and other events in 2025 include The Mumford & Sons Story, The 80s Mixtape, Gig-Antics: A Big Celebration of Young Bands, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra, and a Taylor Swift tribute band - Fearlessly Taylor on Friday, June 27.
Tickets are on sale now for all forthcoming events in Bude and Wadebridge and can be bought online or via local shops, with all the details on the website www.northcoastarts.co.uk