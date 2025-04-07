We are a station that does things differently. Being a small volunteer led effort that’s been on the air since 2011, most of our shows are in the evenings or at weekends and this is where we really thrive. We play the music you generally won’t hear everywhere – of a varying degrees of genres and types; for example, we often play album tracks and unsigned artists too. We have two taglines which describe our output – from North Cornwall to the World and Real Music Radio. We’re always keen to expand what we do in our community and always welcome support and engagement, and if you can offer something we don’t already have, we also are always willing to consider new presenters.