HENRY Cole will be taking a break in between his busy schedule to bring to provincial theatres his “An Evening with Henry Cole - Happy Days” theatre show hosted by his good friend and renowned prankster Steve “Stavros” Parrish.
The two will be visiting Launceston Town Hall on Thursday, May 15.
He is currently on TV presenting The World's Greatest Motorcycle Rides (Discovery Quest), The Motorbike Show (ITV 4), Shed and Buried (Discovery Quest), Find It, Fix It, Flog It (Channel 4), Find It, Fix It, Drive It (More 4), Junk & Disorderly (ITV4) and The Great British Treasure Hunt (ITV 4).
Steve will guide Henry through his incredible varied life covering stories about Henry’s battle with Heroin addiction between the ages of 19 and 24. He is now three decades clean but remains heavily involved in trying to help other addicts and share his experience in battling addiction.
Directing TV and Theatrical movies, including Mad Dogs and Englishmen starring Elizabeth Hurley.
In 2013 Henry set a world land speed record for a pre-1955 750cc motorcycle, riding a Brough Superior and Gladstone on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Henry has directed over 70 TV commercials As well as television presenting, Henry owns HCA Entertainment, the television production company.
Along with motorcycles Henry is passionate about fishing, classic tractors, cycling and most importantly his dog Jelly Bean, wife Janie and his two sons, Charlie and Tom. If that’s not enough to entertain the audience then throw in host Steve Parrish, a former motorcycle and truck racer who now commentates on motorsport for various British media channels.
A former teammate to Barry Sheene, he holds five European Truck racing titles. He was a BBC commentator for Motor GP with Charlie Cox, a pundit for Eurosport’s, World Superbikes, British Superbikes and has covered TT & Classic TT races. A qualified pilot, Parrish also a commentator for the Red Bull Air Race series.
Steve also had a four year spell as team manager for the UK Yamaha factory race team from 1987 to 1991, during which he lead the team to three successful British Superbike championship titles.
