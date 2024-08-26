THE run up to the Ploughman's Fair on Saturday, August 17, was one of hectic fundraising in an effort to ensure that admit on the day was free of charge.
On the actual morning of the event fellow presenter Ken and myself loaded the Liskeard Radio Roadshow kit into the vehicles and set off on the short journey to the school cricket field in Coldstyle Road.
On arrival we found a number of stalls and bouncy castles already setting up and the impressive stage waiting to welcome the individual acts performing in the day.
For once the Chuckle Brothers were able to quickly erect the Roadshow gazebo and after a short while we were set up and sound-checking with Tom, Matt and the rest of the Ploughman's team.
The first act were Melodi Lyskerret who treated us to an hour of their well-rehearsed choral sounds as the crowds began to arrive.
As the day progressed and the sun shone through the stage hosted a classic line up of Buffalo Frame, The Other Woman Band, Raikes, Paul Armer and Hanterhir...with ourselves performing between the acts and providing the necessary introductions and thanks.
The Ploughman's Fair is one of the more relaxed events on the calendar in terms of the many visitors laying out their blankets and fold-out seats just chilling and having fun, with plenty of dancing and music requests coming our way.
It was a great day, very well organised and special thanks are due to all the stall holders who kept the audience fed, watered and entertained and the visitors who made it such a success.
A week of great live shows from the studio had Ken, Rose, Yvie G, Henry & Jacob , Barry & Christine, Al Roberts and, of course, myself putting out the usual eclectic mix of shows that can be found in our regular weekly schedule of great music to be found on www.liskeardradio.com.
The Bank Holiday weekend saw the long-awaited Great Trethew Vintage Rally and, of course, the Liskeard Radio Roadshow were right there on Sunday to support the event...this time we were under cover in the huge marquee that hosted the bar and live music so setting up was done in no time!
Ken and myself kicked off the day and were later joined by fellow presenter Rose to mix the music up a bit.
The Rally hosts a vast array of vintage vehicles including cars and tractors all out on display courtesy of their proud owners.
Once again there were cars there I'd owned in my younger days and, indeed, some Ken had owned from new!
Having colleagues on hand to look after the music gave us all the opportunity to enjoy the displays and the many food, drink and craft stalls who were making the most of the crowds.
Kicking off in the main tent at noon was the fabulous Bern Stewart performing some easy listening classics followed by the talented young Katie Delbridge fresh from Boardmasters and Tunes in the Park.
Next up were the local boys the Polperro Wreckers with a crowd pleasing montage of Cornish favourites with another young talent Liam Kinsley joining us in the early evening.
For me, however, the headline act of the day was, without doubt, the crowd-pleasing local Jive and Swing Band 'Company B' with their uptempo selection of dance-evoking music often performed at a blistering pace!
Another great day out for our Roadshow team with thanks to Tony, Denise, the Great Trethew Rally team, the many stall holders and, of course, the very many visitors.
And still to come...the Looe Weekender with Liskeard Radio's Roadshow performing at The Hannafore Kiosk from Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22.
Mike Allsopp
Freelance broadcaster and presenter director Liskeard Radio