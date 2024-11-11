THIS week I'll be continuing my recent run of welcoming local guests of interest into the studio for LIVE interviews broadcast live and streamed via our social media platform.
Before the paper went to print, on Tuesday, November 12, at 12.30pm, I was due to chat to Mansel Ahmed, the Proprietor of Chennai Indian Fusion in Looe, discussing his recent success at The Curry Life Awards held in London, his sponsorship of Looe U12 Football Team and his involvement in supporting other local groups in the town
On Wednesday, November 13, at 10.30am I get the chance to speak with Kim Spencer, chair of SECTA (South East Cornwall Tourism Association) and also Looe Development Trust who will be imparting her knowledge and experience for the benefit of those involved in the business of letting their properties.
At present many are finding recent changes in the rules and regulations something of a maze of red tape and Sue will be helping them negotiate safely through that worry.
The advice they give is free and their website an absolute must-visit source of relevant information for accommodation providers.
Tune in for both via; www.liskeardlooeradio.com, our mixcloud app and via our facebook page Liskeard & Looe Radio.
Breakfast time!
We are also very happy to announce that as of Monday, November 11, we will be broadcasting our new Breakfast Show, every weekday between 8am and 10am.
Presenter Rose Pierce will welcome you with local news, events, traffic issues weather and other newsworthy items as well, of course, as some great music to start your day.
Again, the show will be live and interactive so feel free to contact the studio with your requests and chat.
It has to be said...the recent addition of new presenters and live shows means our program schedule is now as good as it has ever been and, with new local sponsors supporting us, we are now looking forward to continued growth as a recognised communications and entertainment support for the businesses, organisations, groups and residents of our two towns and the surrounding area.
Check out our schedule of shows on www.liskeardlooeradio.com/schedule
Creative Looe
A new initiative to identify and support creative individuals in the town is in its early stages with the purpose of ensuring that opportunities to highlight the cultural appeal and reputation of Looe are realised.
So, if you consider yourself a creative and are interested in what the group is looking to achieve or, indeed, can support other creatives in the town please contact [email protected] for further information.
Mike Allsopp
Freelance broadcaster and presenter/director of Liskeard & Looe Radio