Jason meets The Argonauts
Latest member of the Phuid Media family, Jason Hughes, headed down to Cornwall Rocks at Tencreek, Looe, to get the low-down on the mighty King Creature.
The self-proclaimed “heavy metal” band have taken themselves from a “leaking rain-soaked barn” in Truro to global tours including China and America, and would like to thank the fans that have stuck by them on their journey.
Next year sees the band’s 10th anniversary and they’ve promised a tour coinciding with single releases throughout the year claiming “the age of the album is dead”.
Lead guitarist Matt, told Jason that the band remains humble and his main musical influences when growing up were his father and his father’s friends who were always in bands.
Jack, from Looe, the youngest member of the band, says he remembers getting a copy of Guns and Roses “Appetite for Destruction” on release, then got into Motorhead.
Joking that he would never master guitar he took up the drummer’s throne.
Mike, newest, and as yet unrecorded addition to the band, also plays lead guitar saying that his main musical influences stem from Black Metal. Mike will bring a new style into the group and keep King Creature constantly evolving.
Lead singer and bass player Dave, who is a fan of all musical genres, told Jason that no-one else wanted those two jobs so he “Got them by default”.
Regardless of who plays what, the band strongly believe that you have to love what you do, and the audience has to feel that.
You can watch Jason’s interview at vision.phluidrecords.co.uk where you’ll find our King Creature Feature on the Wal of Paine show Thursday, October 20, from 7pm to 9pm.
