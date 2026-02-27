A HOLLYWOOD actor will be making an appearance at a popular Cornish festival.
Simon Pegg will be performing an exclusive DJ set at The Great Estate Festival held at Scorrier House on Saturday, May 30.
A spokesperson for the Great Estate said: “From co-writing and starring in cult classics like Spaced and Shaun of the Dead to conquering Hollywood in Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Boys, Simon Pegg is a true legend of the screen.
“But did you know he’s also a master behind the decks? Catch him spinning the decks at Madame Wong’s.”
Headliners at the festival, which will be held between May 29 and 31, include Kaiser Chiefs, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Skunk Anansie.
