POP star Gary Barlow is making a return to the Eden Project, near St Austell, next year.
The singer-songwriter will be performing as part of the Eden Sessions on Wednesday, June 18, during his solo Songbook Tour.
The show will see him singing songs from his back catalogue of hits with Take That and as a solo artist. Gary previously performed at the Eden Project in 2018.
Rita Broe, managing director of the Eden Sessions, said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Gary back to Eden. His 2018 session was joyful, and his fans are amazing! His hit-filled back catalogue and incredible showmanship will make this a hugely memorable return.”
Tickets cost £70.90 plus a £9.30 booking fee and are available through www.edensessions.com
The tickets go on sale to Inside Track passholders at 9.30am on Wednesday, November 27. The general ticket sale is at 9.30am on Friday, November 29.
Gary is the second act to be announced for the 2025 Eden Sessions. Already confirmed are The Script on June 25.
The Eden Sessions enter their 23rd year in 2025. This summer saw performances by Crowded House, Fatboy Slim, Paolo Nutini, Suede and Manic Street Preachers, The National, Rick Astley, Tom Grennan and JLS.