VISITORS can enjoy spring time blooms, riverside walks and support an incredible charity at Pentillie Castle on Sunday, April 13.
The 55 acres of historic woodland gardens will be opening from 11am until 5pm in aid of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).
Wander through the gardens from the terraces to the riverside and explore Pentillie’s grounds in the tranquillity of the Cornish countryside.
RABI provides financial, practical, and emotional support to farming people in need across England and Wales. They offer grants, mental health services, and welfare guidance to help farming families facing hardship.
Their goal is to ensure that those working in agriculture receive the support they need to thrive, no matter the challenges they face.
To buy tickets, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/rabi1/1508967?
Another garden open day will be taking place on Sunday, May 18 time in aid of the Saltash Community Kitchen. The volunteers Community Kitchen volunteers focus on collecting food which may otherwise end up in landfill.
Much of the food is used to create delicious and imaginative meals which are served to members of the community in a warm, welcoming, and safe environment. The remainder of the rescued food is offered at the Community Fridge and Larder.