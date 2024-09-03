Baroque classics are to be performed in a beautiful candlelit setting at St Petroc's Church, Bodmin on Saturday, October 26.
Audiences can enjoy some of the best baroque music in a beautiful candlelit setting, with music by Handel, Corelli, Vivaldi and Purcell played by the virtuoso Jopes Ensemble.
The Jopes Ensemble brings together some of the finest musicians from across the South West. The group is as much at home playing great music from Brahms and Mozart as it is performing Bach and Handel.
The group takes it’s name from Jopes Music, which promotes professional classical music performances in Cornwall and Devon.