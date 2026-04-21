THE Eden Project is set to burst into miniature mayhem this May half term (May 23 to 31) as Aardman’s hit animated children’s comedy series Lloyd of the Flies takes over the site with a fun-packed programme of trails, character moments and close‑up encounters with real mini-beasts.
Families can dive into Lloyd B Fly and friends’ miniature universe with a new interactive trail created in partnership with the Royal Entomological Society, featuring both augmented reality (AR) and paper‑based challenges that run throughout the gardens.
They can also get creative with themed craft activities and discover character sculptures popping up across the gardens and iconic Biomes, offering plenty of photo opportunities with favourites from the show.
A highlight of the May half term programme is an exciting Zoolab – a UK leader in ethical animal encounters – garden adventure, joining Lloyd on a hands‑on exploration of the real‑life creatures that inspire his on‑screen escapades.
This interactive storytelling session invites families to meet an extraordinary range of mini‑beasts and reptiles - from giant African land snails and curly‑haired tarantulas to Madagascan hissing cockroaches, a king snake and even an Asian forest scorpion - helping to bring Lloyd’s bug world to life.
Simon Townsend, Eden Project general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Lloyd’s miniature world to life at Eden this half term. One of the most exciting parts of this programme will be the chance for brave bug‑spotters to meet the real‑world animals that live in the same kinds of habitats we recreate in our Biomes.
“From giant snails and hissing cockroaches to gentle snakes and scorpions, these remarkable creatures are found in the very ecosystems we explore and work to protect through our mission as a charity and social enterprise, so we’re excited to be offering families another memorable way to connect with - and learn about - nature this half term.
Created by Aardman – the award‑winning animation studio behind Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep and Morph – Lloyd of the Flies follows a young fly with plenty to prove as he navigates the big challenges of being just one centimetre tall. The CGI series first launched on CITV in 2022 and quickly became a hit with 7 to 11-year-olds.
For more information, visit www.edenproject.com.
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