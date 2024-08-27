JOHNNY Coppin will be performing at Lanivet Parish Church with support by Richard Trethewey on Saturday, September 28.
Johnny’s effortless vocals have graced the folk-scene since the emergence of Decameron in the early 1970s. An experienced solo performer, he is a talented songwriter and interpretative singer.
Johnny has recorded over fourteen albums including with writer Laurie Lee, his latest album River of Dreams. Playing guitar and piano, his songs are always melodic and evocative.
For many years Johnny toured as a duo with Phil Beer (Show of Hands). He now works solo, in a duo with Paul Burgess (ex John Kirkpatrick Band), and as a trio for an annual tour with Paul Burgess and Dik Cadbury (ex Steve Hackett, and Decameron).
Johnny will be supported by Lanivet’s own Richard Trethewey, a singer, fiddle and cittern player delivering his distinct take on Cornish music, giving Cornwall a truly authentic voice.
To book tickets, visit: snappytickets.co.uk/events/johnny-coppin-at-lanivet-parish-church/