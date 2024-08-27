MOUNT Edgcumbe Country Park are hosting a day of family fun with your pooch on Sunday, September 8 in the form of the Doggy Summer Fete from 10am to 4pm.
The fete will have street food, an array of exciting activities, and more than 25 exhibitors offering leads, treats, toys, and many other pet products and services. The Doggy day out also features Wags Cafe, a photobooth and so much more, making this a jam-packed day for dogs and humans of all ages to enjoy.
Activities on the day include have-a-go agility, have-a-go scurry, fun scent game, cani-cross, doggy games zone plus lots more, there will also be some activities to help our supported charities raise funds, including a fun charity dog show, with all proceeds going to Gables Dog and Cats Home.
Please note dogs must be kept on leads at all times.
To buy tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-doggy-summer-fete-tickets-866368600807?aff=oddtdtcreator