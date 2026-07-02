INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed guitarist and composer Antonio Forcione will be performing at Calstock Arts in Friday, October 30.
Antonio is recognised as one of the most distinctive and innovative voices in contemporary acoustic music. Celebrated for expanding the expressive possibilities of the acoustic guitar, he has developed a unique musical language that bridges Mediterranean lyricism with African, Brazilian, jazz and classical influences.
Praised by Paul McCartney for his “beautiful touch,” Forcione combines dazzling virtuosity with deep emotional expression and an unmistakable stage presence. With multiple international awards and 21 albums released, he continues to captivate audiences, earning him the title “Jimi Hendrix of the acoustic guitar.”
Antonio was born in Southern Italy where he started performing in a band with his brother at the age of 13, having taught himself, with the help of the local barber and plenty of practice, to play the guitar. He would pile into a car with a couple of older music friends and travel to villages to play at local festivals where he would play guitar and occasionally the drums and bass.
Over a career spanning decades, he has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals, including the Montreux Jazz Festival, Glastonbury Festival, WOMAD, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.
Antonio has shared the stage and collaborated with internationally renowned artists including Phil Collins and Bobby McFerrin among many others. Alongside his acclaimed solo career, he has created a wide range of original projects including the Antonio Forcione Quartet.
Beyond the concert stage, Forcione has actively supported humanitarian and cultural initiatives, collaborating with organisations including Amnesty International, and contributing to music education projects in Rwanda.
Renowned for performances that move effortlessly between intimate lyricism, rhythmic fire and spontaneous improvisation, Antonio continues to captivate audiences with music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/october-30-antonio-forcione-2/
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