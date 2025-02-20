CORNWALL Youth Theatre are on the road again with one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays - A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Touring across Cornwall in March this dynamic, upbeat and quirky retelling of a time-honoured classic will bring laughter, comedy, and magic to venues across Cornwall this Spring.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Youth Theatre said: “The talented troupe of young actors will not fail to impress audiences with this version of the classic tale of love, magic, misunderstanding and mischief.
“In Midsummer Night’s Dream, expect a Duke and Duchess who are about to be married, an angry fairy King and his disobedient Queen, four frustrated human lovers, and six terrible actors trying to put on a play in an enchanted forest. The course of true love never did run smooth.”
The theatre company is touring to four venues across Cornwall this March:
- Thursday, March 13 at Treviglas Academy in Newquay
- Friday, March 14 at The Beat in Bodmin
- Saturday, March 15 at Grampound Hall
- Wednesday, March 19 at The Acorn, Penzance
2024 was Cornwall Youth Theatre’s 40th anniversary year and since 1984 the company have worked with thousands of young people from across Cornwall, performing hundreds of plays.
This year, at the request of the company, they are taking on a Shakespeare. Previous Shakespeare plays that they have performed include Twelfth Night and the Scottish Play, as well as A Midsummers Night’s Dream on three other occasions.
To book tickets, visit: cornwallyouththeatre.co.uk/whats-on/
For further details about the show and to find out any other information needed, contact Ellen Moule at [email protected]